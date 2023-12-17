Sunday's game between the Florida Gators (6-3) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-9) matching up at Paul Porter Arena has a projected final score of 85-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

Last time out, the Runnin' Bulldogs won on Friday 82-78 against Appalachian State.

Gardner-Webb vs. Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 85, Gardner-Webb 62

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Runnin' Bulldogs beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers at home on December 15 by a score of 82-78.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Gardner-Webb is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Gardner-Webb is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 16.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

16.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Lauren Bailey: 9.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61)

9.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 45.7 FG%

4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 45.7 FG% Micahla Funderburk: 8.6 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64)

8.6 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64) Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs' -262 scoring differential (being outscored by 26.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.5 points per game (259th in college basketball) while giving up 87.7 per outing (360th in college basketball).

The Runnin' Bulldogs post 67.5 points per game at home, compared to 57.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.0 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Gardner-Webb is ceding 80.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 92.7.

