Sunday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) and Elon Phoenix (2-8) squaring off at Schar Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their last time out, the Phoenix lost 73-47 to Furman on Thursday.

Elon vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Elon vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 74, Elon 65

Other CAA Predictions

Elon Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Phoenix defeated the Georgia State Panthers on the road on November 23 by a score of 75-68.

Elon has two losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG% Iycez Adams: 9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%

9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG% Regina Walton: 4.9 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

4.9 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Ava Leroux: 4.7 PTS, 43.8 FG%

4.7 PTS, 43.8 FG% Vanessa Taylor: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix's -175 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 51.1 points per game (346th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (267th in college basketball).

