The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) meet the Campbell Camels (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Campbell vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Campbell Players to Watch

Kendall Folley: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nevaeh Brown: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakhyia Davis: 5.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Breanne Beatty: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

