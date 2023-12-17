There are three games featuring a Big South team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida Gators versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs.

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Longwood Lancers at William & Mary Tribe 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Queens (NC) Royals at Radford Highlanders 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida Gators at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

