The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers put up 9.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.8).

Appalachian State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.

Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.

The Golden Eagles put up 12.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Mountaineers give up (68.3).

Marquette is 9-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 50.9% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Mountaineers give up.

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

16.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48) Emily Carver: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

15.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70) Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.0 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG% Alexis Black: 6.1 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (3-for-33)

Appalachian State Schedule