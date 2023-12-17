How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Troy vs Iowa State
- Coastal Carolina vs Jacksonville State
- JMU vs Maine
- Old Dominion vs VCU
- UL Monroe vs Alabama
Appalachian State vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers put up 9.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.8).
- Appalachian State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.
- Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Golden Eagles put up 12.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Mountaineers give up (68.3).
- Marquette is 9-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- Appalachian State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
- This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 50.9% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Mountaineers give up.
Appalachian State Leaders
- Faith Alston: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)
- Emily Carver: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.0 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 4.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%
- Alexis Black: 6.1 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (3-for-33)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 77-73
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 80-77
|Robins Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L 82-78
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Mercer
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.