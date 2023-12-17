Appalachian State vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's contest at Al McGuire Center has the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) matching up with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Marquette.
The Mountaineers are coming off of an 82-78 loss to Gardner-Webb in their last game on Friday.
Appalachian State vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Appalachian State vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 81, Appalachian State 56
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers notched their best win of the season on December 5, when they defeated the Charleston (SC) Cougars, who rank No. 200 in our computer rankings, 77-73.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
- Appalachian State has five wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.
Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 200) on December 5
- 71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 213) on November 6
- 68-63 over Furman (No. 275) on November 23
- 71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 296) on November 11
- 68-57 over Binghamton (No. 329) on November 24
Appalachian State Leaders
- Faith Alston: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)
- Emily Carver: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.0 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 4.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%
- Alexis Black: 6.1 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (3-for-33)
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers put up 67.1 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (256th in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.
