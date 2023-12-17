Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Thielen's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Thielen has been targeted 113 times and has 85 catches for 827 yards (9.7 per reception) and four TDs, plus one carry for six yards.

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Ian Thomas (DNP/ankle): 4 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 15 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 113 85 827 301 4 9.7

Thielen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6 3 25 0 Week 14 @Saints 7 5 74 0

