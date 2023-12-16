Winthrop vs. Xavier December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will meet the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Winthrop Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Desmond Claude: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 13.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Players to Watch
- Claude: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Olivari: 13.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- McKnight: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nemeiksa: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ousmane: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Winthrop vs. Xavier Stat Comparison
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|184th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|79.6
|90th
|120th
|68.0
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|72nd
|117th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|32.3
|228th
|233rd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|118th
|286th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|19th
|17.9
|Assists
|11.7
|273rd
|213th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|90th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.