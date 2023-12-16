The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will meet the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Winthrop Players to Watch

Desmond Claude: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Olivari: 13.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Abou Ousmane: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Xavier Players to Watch

Winthrop vs. Xavier Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 184th 75.0 Points Scored 79.6 90th 120th 68.0 Points Allowed 65.8 72nd 117th 34.9 Rebounds 32.3 228th 233rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.0 118th 286th 6.0 3pt Made 7.8 148th 19th 17.9 Assists 11.7 273rd 213th 12.4 Turnovers 10.6 90th

