The Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) take the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -4.5 143.5

Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats

In four of eight games this season, Western Carolina and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 points.

The average point total in Western Carolina's contests this year is 147.7, 4.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Catamounts have gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Western Carolina has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Catamounts are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Western Carolina has a 67.7% chance to win.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 4 50% 77.2 150.3 70.4 141.3 143.5 South Carolina Upstate 3 37.5% 73.1 150.3 70.9 141.3 143.9

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

The 77.2 points per game the Catamounts record are 6.3 more points than the Spartans give up (70.9).

Western Carolina has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when putting up more than 70.9 points.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 4-4-0 1-2 3-5-0 South Carolina Upstate 3-5-0 2-2 3-5-0

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina South Carolina Upstate 9-5 Home Record 11-2 6-9 Away Record 4-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

