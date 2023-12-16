The Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

In games Western Carolina shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Catamounts are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 300th.

The 77.2 points per game the Catamounts put up are 6.3 more points than the Spartans allow (70.9).

Western Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Western Carolina is averaging 85.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 70.8 points per contest.

At home, the Catamounts are giving up 7.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than in away games (73.8).

Western Carolina is sinking 10.3 threes per game with a 45.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 5.3 more threes and 19.3% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.0 threes per game, 25.8% three-point percentage).

