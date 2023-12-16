The Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • In games Western Carolina shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Catamounts are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 300th.
  • The 77.2 points per game the Catamounts put up are 6.3 more points than the Spartans allow (70.9).
  • Western Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • Western Carolina is averaging 85.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 70.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Catamounts are giving up 7.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than in away games (73.8).
  • Western Carolina is sinking 10.3 threes per game with a 45.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 5.3 more threes and 19.3% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.0 threes per game, 25.8% three-point percentage).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Gardner-Webb L 82-77 Paul Porter Arena
12/5/2023 @ High Point L 97-71 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville W 78-63 Ramsey Center
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center
12/19/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Brescia - Ramsey Center

