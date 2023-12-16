For bracketology insights on Western Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Western Carolina ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 103

Western Carolina's best wins

Western Carolina picked up its best win of the season on November 18, when it grabbed a 76-74 victory over the McNeese Cowboys, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33), according to the RPI. The leading scorer against McNeese was Russell Jones, who delivered 19 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

71-61 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on November 11

78-63 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 179/RPI) on December 9

70-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 16

66-64 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 272/RPI) on November 13

81-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 274/RPI) on November 26

Western Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Catamounts have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

The Catamounts have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Western Carolina has been given the 309th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Catamounts' upcoming schedule features 15 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

WCU has 21 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Western Carolina's next game

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Western Carolina Catamounts Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Favorite: Vanderbilt Commodores -1.5

Vanderbilt Commodores -1.5 Total: 144.5 points

