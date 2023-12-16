When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Wake Forest be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Wake Forest ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-3 0-0 NR NR 99

Wake Forest's best wins

Wake Forest registered its signature win of the season on November 29, when it grabbed an 82-71 victory over the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 59) in the RPI. Hunter Sallis amassed a team-best 24 points with four rebounds and four assists in the matchup versus Florida.

Next best wins

76-57 at home over Rutgers (No. 98/RPI) on December 6

101-78 at home over Elon (No. 207/RPI) on November 6

71-61 over Towson (No. 228/RPI) on November 17

83-59 at home over NJIT (No. 323/RPI) on December 9

71-56 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 24

Wake Forest's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Demon Deacons are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Schedule insights

Wake Forest has been given the 148th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Demon Deacons have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Wake has 20 games left this season, including six contests versus Top 25 teams.

Wake Forest's next game

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Delaware State Hornets

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Delaware State Hornets Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Favorite: Wake Forest Demon Deacons -20.5

Wake Forest Demon Deacons -20.5 Total: 141.5 points

