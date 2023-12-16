North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 16
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Oak High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hanover High School at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Nash High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Word of God Christian Academy at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
