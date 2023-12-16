The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will look to break a 10-game losing stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-9.5) 143.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-9.5) 143.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

UNC Wilmington has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

In the Seahawks' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Georgia Southern has won just two games against the spread this season.

In the Eagles' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

