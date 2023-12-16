How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will attempt to stop a 10-game losing stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- James Madison vs Hampton (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Norfolk State vs Hofstra (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- This season, the Seahawks have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games UNC Wilmington shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seahawks sit at 214th.
- The Seahawks average 5.1 more points per game (86.6) than the Eagles give up (81.5).
- When UNC Wilmington puts up more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.3 points per contest.
- In home games, the Seahawks gave up 7.4 fewer points per game (61.0) than when playing on the road (68.4).
- In terms of three-point shooting, UNC Wilmington performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage on the road.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 74-66
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/10/2023
|Montreat
|W 119-50
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
