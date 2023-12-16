Saturday's game that pits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-67 in favor of UNC Wilmington, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 80, Georgia Southern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-13.1)

UNC Wilmington (-13.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Georgia Southern is 2-7-0 against the spread this season compared to UNC Wilmington's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Eagles have hit the over in four games, while Seahawks games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks are outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.6 points per game (15th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per outing (162nd in college basketball).

UNC Wilmington ranks 213th in college basketball at 36.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.4 its opponents average.

UNC Wilmington knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.8% from deep (30th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.4%.

UNC Wilmington has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.9 per game (14th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (74th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.