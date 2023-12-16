The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -1.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro Betting Records & Stats

In three of seven games this season, UNC Greensboro and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points.

The average total in UNC Greensboro's matchups this year is 150.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

UNC Greensboro has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Spartans have been at least a -120 moneyline favorite five times this season and won each of those games.

UNC Greensboro has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 3 42.9% 80.1 155.2 70.7 151.5 140.6 Marshall 4 44.4% 75.1 155.2 80.8 151.5 156.2

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

The Spartans average only 0.7 fewer points per game (80.1) than the Thundering Herd give up (80.8).

UNC Greensboro is 1-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 80.8 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 3-4-0 2-3 7-0-0 Marshall 3-6-0 2-3 4-5-0

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro Marshall 11-3 Home Record 15-2 8-6 Away Record 9-5 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

