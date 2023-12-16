The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Information

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Kevon Voyles: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacob Conner: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 208th 74.0 Points Scored 78.9 102nd 341st 80.9 Points Allowed 68.3 126th 83rd 35.6 Rebounds 32.0 238th 64th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 253rd 247th 6.7 3pt Made 9.4 43rd 109th 14.6 Assists 13.6 161st 284th 13.4 Turnovers 8.4 12th

