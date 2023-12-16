Can we expect UNC Greensboro to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 55

UNC Greensboro's best wins

On November 25, UNC Greensboro registered its best win of the season, an 88-77 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to the RPI. Keyshaun Langley, as the top scorer in the win over Delaware, tallied 23 points, while Mikeal Brown-Jones was second on the team with 17.

Next best wins

78-72 on the road over Arkansas (No. 117/RPI) on November 17

58-57 over UIC (No. 136/RPI) on November 26

82-73 at home over Elon (No. 207/RPI) on December 10

76-64 over UMKC (No. 220/RPI) on November 24

94-78 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 339/RPI) on November 10

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, the Spartans have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UNC Greensboro is facing the 289th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to Greensboro's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

High Point Panthers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

