The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) after winning four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-2.5) 154.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-1.5) 153.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Betting Trends

UNC Greensboro is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

All of the Spartans games have hit the over this season.

Marshall is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of four Thundering Herd games this year have hit the over.

