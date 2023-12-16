UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) after winning four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNC Greensboro Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNC Greensboro (-2.5)
|154.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|UNC Greensboro (-1.5)
|153.5
|-142
|+116
UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- UNC Greensboro is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- All of the Spartans games have hit the over this season.
- Marshall is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four Thundering Herd games this year have hit the over.
