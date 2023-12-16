The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
  • UNC Greensboro is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 51st.
  • The 80.1 points per game the Spartans put up are the same as the Thundering Herd allow.
  • UNC Greensboro has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 80.8 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UNC Greensboro played better in home games last season, putting up 76.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game on the road.
  • The Spartans surrendered 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.
  • UNC Greensboro averaged 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 William Peace W 88-56 Greensboro Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 87-85 Greensboro Coliseum
12/10/2023 Elon W 82-73 Greensboro Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
12/19/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/21/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg - Greensboro Coliseum

