How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Western Carolina vs South Carolina Upstate (4:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Chattanooga vs Alabama A&M (8:00 PM ET | December 16)
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
- UNC Greensboro is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 51st.
- The 80.1 points per game the Spartans put up are the same as the Thundering Herd allow.
- UNC Greensboro has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 80.8 points.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UNC Greensboro played better in home games last season, putting up 76.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game on the road.
- The Spartans surrendered 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.
- UNC Greensboro averaged 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|W 88-56
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 87-85
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|W 82-73
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/19/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/21/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
