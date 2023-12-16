The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.

UNC Greensboro is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Spartans are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 51st.

The 80.1 points per game the Spartans put up are the same as the Thundering Herd allow.

UNC Greensboro has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 80.8 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UNC Greensboro played better in home games last season, putting up 76.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game on the road.

The Spartans surrendered 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.

UNC Greensboro averaged 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule