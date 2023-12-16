North Carolina vs. Kentucky December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) will face the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on CBS.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell: 14.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Reed Sheppard: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 13.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Kentucky Players to Watch
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|4th
|91.8
|Points Scored
|86.3
|18th
|233rd
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|72
|200th
|117th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|36.4
|67th
|299th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|86th
|6th
|11
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|6th
|20
|Assists
|14.1
|137th
|14th
|8.6
|Turnovers
|10
|57th
