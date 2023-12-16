North Carolina vs. Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|164.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|164.5
|-122
|+102
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- North Carolina has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Tar Heels games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.
- Kentucky has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- In the Wildcats' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Oddsmakers rate North Carolina considerably higher (13th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Tar Heels currently have the same odds, going from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.
- North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
