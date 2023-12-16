The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) play the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: CBS

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

North Carolina is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Tar Heels' eight games have gone over the point total.

Kentucky is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

In the Wildcats' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is 13th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (23rd-best).

Bookmakers have made the Tar Heels' national championship odds the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).

With odds of +3000, North Carolina has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

