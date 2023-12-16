The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) battle the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

North Carolina is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 134th.

The Tar Heels average 85.1 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 72.4 the Wildcats allow.

North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Kentucky has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.

The Wildcats score an average of 90.6 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

Kentucky has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Tar Heels played better at home last season, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in away games.

When playing at home, North Carolina averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.0%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Kentucky scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.4).

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.

Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule