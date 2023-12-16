Saturday's game between the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-79, with North Carolina taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, North Carolina is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Kentucky. The two sides are projected to come in below the 163.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)



North Carolina (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)



North Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Kentucky's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Tar Heels have a 5-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 6-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 175.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +103 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 85.1 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball and are giving up 73.7 per outing to rank 247th in college basketball.

The 38.8 rebounds per game North Carolina averages rank 85th in college basketball, and are 4.9 more than the 33.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

North Carolina hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Tar Heels rank 27th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 226th in college basketball defensively with 91.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Carolina has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.7 per game (44th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.8 (290th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game, with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 72.4 per outing (218th in college basketball).

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 37.8 rebounds per game, 132nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.2.

Kentucky makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc (third-best in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 9.0 per game at 32.7%.

Kentucky has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.8 per game (13th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (61st in college basketball).

