Saturday's game at State Farm Arena has the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) going head to head against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 81-79 victory for North Carolina, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina should cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 164.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

State Farm Arena Line: North Carolina -1.5

North Carolina -1.5 Point Total: 164.5

164.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -125, Kentucky +105

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 81, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)



North Carolina (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)



North Carolina has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Kentucky is 5-4-0. A total of five out of the Tar Heels' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams score 175.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.1 points per game (24th in college basketball) and give up 73.7 per contest (249th in college basketball).

North Carolina is 89th in the country at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 33.9 its opponents average.

North Carolina knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 32.6% from deep.

The Tar Heels average 105.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in college basketball), and give up 91.0 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).

North Carolina has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.7 (42nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.8 (286th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +163 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per contest (217th in college basketball).

Kentucky comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It records 37.8 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2.

Kentucky makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 41.4% from deep (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 9.0 per game at 32.7%.

Kentucky has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (12th in college basketball), 5.5 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (62nd in college basketball).

