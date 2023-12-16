Can we expect North Carolina Central to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on North Carolina Central's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Carolina Central ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 227

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central's best wins

Against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on December 12, North Carolina Central registered its best win of the season, which was a 67-62 road victory. Po'Boigh King led the charge versus N.C. A&T, compiling 21 points. Next on the team was Ja'Darius Harris with 21 points.

Next best wins

78-75 on the road over Campbell (No. 348/RPI) on November 20

70-58 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), North Carolina Central is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, North Carolina Central faces the 220th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 16 games left this year, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and three against teams with records above .500.

NCCU has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina Central's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Carolina Central games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.