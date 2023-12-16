Nick Richards and his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 112-107 loss to the Pelicans, Richards totaled 16 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Richards' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.6 9.6 Rebounds 8.5 6.4 6.8 Assists -- 0.4 0.4 PRA -- 15.4 16.8 PR -- 15 16.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Richards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nick Richards Insights vs. the 76ers

Richards is responsible for attempting 3.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.4 per game.

Richards' opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the 10th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.2 points per contest.

The 76ers allow 42 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 26.4 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nick Richards vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 13 2 2 0 0 1 0 12/11/2022 21 9 8 0 0 1 1 11/23/2022 21 13 13 0 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.