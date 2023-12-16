2024 NCAA Bracketology: NC State March Madness Odds | December 18
Can we expect NC State to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Preseason national championship odds: +15000
How NC State ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|47
NC State's best wins
On December 2 versus the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in the RPI, NC State claimed its best win of the season, an 84-78 overtime victory on the road. In the win against Boston College, DJ Horne amassed a team-best 21 points. Jayden Taylor came through with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 81-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 193/RPI) on December 12
- 84-64 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on November 10
- 93-61 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 265/RPI) on December 6
- 84-78 over Vanderbilt (No. 270/RPI) on November 23
- 72-59 at home over Citadel (No. 286/RPI) on November 6
NC State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Based on the RPI, NC State has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolfpack are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Schedule insights
- NC State has been given the 149th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Wolfpack have 21 games remaining this season, including eight against teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records above .500.
- In terms of NC State's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
NC State's next game
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Saint Louis Billikens
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
