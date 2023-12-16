The NC State Wolfpack (7-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

NC State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).

NC State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolfpack sit at 116th.

The Wolfpack put up 80.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 67.0 the Volunteers allow.

NC State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 67.0 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively NC State fared better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game in road games.

The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.1 in away games.

NC State averaged 9.1 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule