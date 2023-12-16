Saturday's game that pits the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) versus the NC State Wolfpack (7-2) at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

NC State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, NC State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-6.9)

Tennessee (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

NC State is 4-5-0 against the spread, while Tennessee's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Wolfpack have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Volunteers have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack's +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.3 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (151st in college basketball).

NC State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is collecting 38.2 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.8 per contest.

NC State connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 34% from long range.

The Wolfpack score 99.8 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball), while giving up 86.6 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball).

NC State wins the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 9.6 (36th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.