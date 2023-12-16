How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Two sputtering squads square off when the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Tigers will look to break a seven-game losing streak against the Aggies, who have lost nine straight.
N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies have shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- The Aggies are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 165th.
- The Aggies' 66.9 points per game are 10.2 fewer points than the 77.1 the Tigers allow.
- N.C. A&T is 0-2 when it scores more than 77.1 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, N.C. A&T scored 6.0 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (68.6).
- In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than on the road (81.3).
- N.C. A&T knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Citadel
|L 85-68
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/8/2023
|@ High Point
|L 75-62
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 67-62
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
