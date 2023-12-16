Two sputtering squads square off when the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Tigers will look to break a seven-game losing streak against the Aggies, who have lost nine straight.

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

The Aggies are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 165th.

The Aggies' 66.9 points per game are 10.2 fewer points than the 77.1 the Tigers allow.

N.C. A&T is 0-2 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, N.C. A&T scored 6.0 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than on the road (81.3).

N.C. A&T knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

