Saturday's contest at Michelob ULTRA Arena has the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) going head to head against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) at 9:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-67 win, heavily favoring Texas Southern.

The matchup has no line set.

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 77, N.C. A&T 67

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Southern (-10.2)

Texas Southern (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

N.C. A&T has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Southern, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Aggies have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies have been outscored by 20.4 points per game (scoring 66.9 points per game to rank 318th in college basketball while giving up 87.3 per outing to rank 361st in college basketball) and have a -184 scoring differential overall.

N.C. A&T loses the rebound battle by 12.9 boards on average. it collects 30.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 355th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 43 per contest.

N.C. A&T connects on 1.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.6 (258th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.

The Aggies rank 330th in college basketball by averaging 84.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 363rd in college basketball, allowing 110.5 points per 100 possessions.

N.C. A&T has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.4 (23rd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

