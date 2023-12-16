The Philadelphia 76ers (12-7), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center, battle the Charlotte Hornets (6-12). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Information

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams puts up 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Gordon Hayward puts up 14.0 points, 5.1 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington posts 14.4 points, 2.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Brandon Miller posts 14.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier puts up 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid delivers 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the 76ers.

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 27.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris gives the 76ers 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton is averaging 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Paul Reed is putting up 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 59.5% of his shots from the field.

Hornets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Hornets 76ers 113.8 Points Avg. 120.1 122.2 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.1% Three Point % 37.7%

