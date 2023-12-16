Two streaking teams square off when the Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) host the High Point Panthers (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Panthers are 8.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their four-game win streak intact against the Bulldogs, who have won four straight. The matchup's point total is 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

High Point vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -8.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

High Point has combined with its opponents to score more than 150.5 points in four of nine games this season.

High Point's average game total this season has been 162.3, 11.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, High Point has put together an 8-1-0 record against the spread.

High Point has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

The Panthers have played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and won that game.

High Point has an implied victory probability of 23.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

High Point vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 1 14.3% 72.1 161.2 69.9 143.1 149.2 High Point 4 44.4% 89.1 161.2 73.2 143.1 155.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers score an average of 89.1 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

High Point has put together an 8-1 ATS record and an 8-3 overall record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

High Point vs. Georgia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 4-3-0 1-2 3-4-0 High Point 8-1-0 0-0 5-4-0

High Point vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia High Point 13-4 Home Record 10-5 1-10 Away Record 2-11 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.