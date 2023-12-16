The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when they host the High Point Panthers (8-3) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Panthers have won five games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

High Point vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

High Point is 8-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 41st.

The Panthers' 89.1 points per game are 19.2 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 69.9 points, High Point is 8-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

High Point averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 on the road.

The Panthers allowed 73.5 points per game at home last season, and 83.0 away.

At home, High Point knocked down 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Upcoming Schedule