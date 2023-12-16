The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when they host the High Point Panthers (8-3) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Panthers have won five games in a row.

High Point vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • High Point is 8-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 41st.
  • The Panthers' 89.1 points per game are 19.2 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.9 points, High Point is 8-3.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • High Point averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 on the road.
  • The Panthers allowed 73.5 points per game at home last season, and 83.0 away.
  • At home, High Point knocked down 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%) too.

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ North Florida W 86-79 UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Western Carolina W 97-71 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/8/2023 N.C. A&T W 75-62 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/16/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/19/2023 UNC Greensboro - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/22/2023 Canisius - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.