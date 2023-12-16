The Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature the Georgia Southern Eagles heading into a showdown with the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Georgia Southern is averaging 30.9 points per game on offense (45th in the FBS), and ranks 97th on defense with 29.6 points allowed per game. Ohio ranks 97th in the FBS with 346.8 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks fourth-best by surrendering just 263.7 total yards per contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Ohio 422.3 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.8 (98th) 399.8 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.7 (4th) 124.1 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (93rd) 298.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.5 (87th) 26 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (23rd) 20 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (59th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 3,431 yards (285.9 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes compared to 16 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 159 times for 891 yards (74.3 per game), scoring nine times.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 70 times for 405 yards (33.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 93 receptions for 901 yards (75.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put together a 712-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 69 passes on 107 targets.

Dalen Cobb has a total of 492 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 2,207 yards on 63.5% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 219 yards with four scores.

Sieh Bangura is his team's leading rusher with 178 carries for 811 yards, or 67.6 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

O'Shaan Allison has rushed for 452 yards on 139 carries with three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz has hauled in 600 receiving yards on 50 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Miles Cross has recorded 599 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Ty Walton has racked up 348 reciving yards (29 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

