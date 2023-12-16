Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 138.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Appalachian State
|-6.5
|138.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Gardner-Webb's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 138.5 points in six of eight outings.
- Gardner-Webb's average game total this season has been 143.2, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Gardner-Webb has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Gardner-Webb has come away with one win in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gardner-Webb has a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Appalachian State
|4
|50%
|81.2
|154.9
|63.3
|132.8
|140.6
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|75%
|73.7
|154.9
|69.5
|132.8
|141.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb is 3-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 63.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Appalachian State
|6-2-0
|3-0
|5-3-0
|Gardner-Webb
|5-3-0
|3-0
|5-3-0
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Appalachian State
|Gardner-Webb
|10-7
|Home Record
|8-5
|6-7
|Away Record
|6-10
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-6-0
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-11-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.