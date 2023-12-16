The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 138.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-5.5) 137.5 -245 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Appalachian State has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Mountaineers' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

