The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 75th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs average 10.4 more points per game (73.7) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (63.3).

Gardner-Webb has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Gardner-Webb scored 78.9 points per game last season, 14.9 more than it averaged away (64.0).

The Runnin' Bulldogs conceded more points at home (65.8 per game) than away (64.8) last season.

Gardner-Webb drained more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

