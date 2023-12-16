Saturday's contest features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-66 win for heavily favored Appalachian State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023

4:00 PM ET

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 77, Gardner-Webb 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-10.8)

Appalachian State (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Gardner-Webb's record against the spread so far this season is 5-3-0, while Appalachian State's is 6-2-0. Both the Runnin' Bulldogs and the Mountaineers are 5-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs' +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.7 points per game (215th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

Gardner-Webb is 45th in the country at 40.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Gardner-Webb knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (294th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 252nd in college basketball, and the 86.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 90th in college basketball.

Gardner-Webb and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Runnin' Bulldogs commit 10.9 per game (103rd in college basketball) and force 11.7 (223rd in college basketball action).

