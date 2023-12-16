North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Durham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Carolina Good Better Best Academy at South Pointe High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Country Day School at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Country Day School at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
