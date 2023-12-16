If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Durham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Carolina Good Better Best Academy at South Pointe High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 16

12:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Country Day School at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillside High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16

5:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

