Will Davidson be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Davidson's full tournament resume.

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 88

Davidson's best wins

Davidson, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Charlotte 49ers 85-81 on November 29. The leading scorer against Charlotte was David Skogman, who put up 30 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

82-73 at home over Wright State (No. 182/RPI) on December 2

79-61 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 210/RPI) on December 9

64-61 over Maryland (No. 228/RPI) on November 10

69-45 at home over Boston University (No. 289/RPI) on November 21

62-50 at home over Campbell (No. 348/RPI) on December 6

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Wildcats have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Davidson faces the 141st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Davidson's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans

Davidson Wildcats vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

