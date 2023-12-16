The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Richmond vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Betting Trends

Charlotte is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The 49ers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Richmond has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Spiders' 10 games have gone over the point total.

