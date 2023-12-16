If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Charlotte and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Charlotte ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 106

Charlotte's best wins

When Charlotte defeated the George Mason Patriots, the No. 64 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 54-49 on November 19, it was its best win of the season so far. The leading point-getter against George Mason was Lu'Cye Patterson, who recorded 18 points with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

62-45 at home over Utah Valley (No. 131/RPI) on November 15

85-62 at home over Stetson (No. 139/RPI) on December 5

65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 188/RPI) on November 25

69-52 at home over Maine (No. 217/RPI) on November 6

Charlotte's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The 49ers have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Charlotte is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Charlotte has drawn the 75th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The 49ers have 20 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Charlotte has 20 games left on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Charlotte's next game

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers vs. Greensboro Pride

Charlotte 49ers vs. Greensboro Pride Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

