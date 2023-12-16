For bracketology insights on Campbell and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Campbell ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 346

Campbell's best win

Campbell, in its best win of the season, took down the Citadel Bulldogs 65-58 on November 22. In the win over Citadel, Laurynas Vaistaras posted a team-best 13 points. Anthony Dell'Orso came through with 10 points.

Campbell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Camels are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Campbell has been handed the 274th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Fighting Camels' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games versus teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Campbell's 20 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Campbell's next game

Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Morgan State Bears

Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Morgan State Bears Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Favorite: Campbell Fighting Camels -9.5

Campbell Fighting Camels -9.5 Total: 137.5 points

