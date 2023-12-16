Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Buncombe County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

T.C. Roberson High School at Watauga High School