Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with four games involving teams from the CUSA on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep reading.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs 5:45 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs 2:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks 1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN

