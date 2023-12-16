The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Miami (OH) RedHawks meet for the Cure Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Offensively, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by putting up 451.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 79th (389.2 yards allowed per game). Miami (OH) ranks 102nd with 330.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 27th with 326 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Below in this article, we give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Appalachian State Miami (OH) 451.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (89th) 389.2 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (42nd) 173 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (69th) 278.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (115th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (23rd) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 3,546 yards (272.8 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 64.3% of his passes and recording 33 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 235 rushing yards on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 174 times for 827 yards (63.6 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 113 times for 648 yards (49.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's team-high 787 yards as a receiver have come on 59 catches (out of 81 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 41.8 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Makai Jackson has a total of 383 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (125.7 yards per game) while completing 59% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has run the ball 176 times for 887 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Aveon Smith has racked up 75 carries and totaled 280 yards with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain has racked up 660 receiving yards on 39 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade McDonald has recorded 349 receiving yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Joe Wilkins' 52 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Appalachian State or Miami (OH) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.